No Excusing Bad Behavior

Editor,

I commend Jennifer Walsh Zeiter for expressing her 1st Amendment rights by attending the Laguna Women’s Rally with Trump signs, and for writing about it last week (“A Lesson in Intolerance”). But I have to wonder what she was hoping to accomplish besides a trip to urgent care?

She wrote that, while it was billed as a women’s rights march, her suspicion was that it was “more likely an anti-President Trump protest.” That’s redundant. I doubt you are that naive. Now, it would be one thing to simply hold up a Trump sign, but your sign also said “I’m proud to be an American again.” That is a clear act of provocation, designed to inflame a passionate crowd.

You should never have experienced shoving, pushing and heckling. However, it is a testament – not an indictment – of women’s capacity for peaceful demonstration that nothing more happened. Try going to a Trump rally holding a Hillary sign and see what happens. Or a Dodger game demonstrating for the Giants. One person recently did and ended up in a coma – with permanent brain damage.

Point is, while none of us condone violence for anyone with an opposing view, I think context is important to consider in this matter. These are dark, divisive times. The demonstration was a day after Trump was inaugurated without a majority of the popular vote. Many people were in fight or flight mode, giving voice to their fear of an authoritarian president who would trample human rights, and suppress dissent. People were especially emotional, perhaps in shock, and I for one found it cathartic and hopeful.

Zeiter claims that while Trump “is no angel, and gets no kudos for some of his words and actions directed at some women,” she is nonetheless proud of his agenda to put America first. She wrote, “There are much bigger issues, and it’s the package that counts, warts and all.”

Clearly, a woman’s right to choose, equal protection and respect for minorities, immigrants and the disabled, defense of free speech, protesting nuclear proliferation, ties to Russia, conflicts of interest, and the consistent degradation of women through his actions and words were “the package” that counted to the 2,000 protestors on Saturday.

Billy Fried, Laguna Beach