Non-Profit Steps Up to Fund Cancer Research
A Laguna Beach non-profit that focuses on breast cancer prevention and quality of life for survivors recently made a research grant to Dr. Linda Vahdat, director of the Breast Cancer Research Program at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.
Vahdat’s research focuses on whether changing blood chemistry can create an environment hostile to tumor growth. The new trial is scheduled to begin in 2018.
“Dr. Vahdat’s research may point to a new way of treating breast cancer,” said Teresa Lawsky, founder and chief executive of The Laurus Project. Besides funding research, The Laurus Project helps support and provide breast health education and health literacy programs.
“By targeting the cancer microenvironment, she has found an innovative way to keep patients in remission. It is the kind of treatment that we are seeking to fund,” says Lawsky in a statement.
Event Promises to Aid 3,000 in a Single Night
Maggie Mwangi, director of the Amazing Grace Project in Nakuru, Kenya, will speak to attendees of the fourth annual screening of “Drop of Life,” a documentary about how water transformed a school, a community, and a girl’s life from the slums near Nairobi, at the Port Theater in Newport Beach from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.
Mwngi inherited land from her mother and used it to build a home that rescues children in need. Stan Verrett, ESPN’s Sports Center anchor, will host the event and NFL great Demarcus Ware will also be in attendance. Live and silent auction items will be up for bid.
Tickets, $125 are available from: dropoflife.eventbrite.com.
Concert-goers Support Local Radio
Laguna Beach FM radio station KX 93.5 welcomed more than 300 people to the Montage resort grounds for an evening of tastes and tunes with Rita Rudner, Led Zepagain, and celebrity chefs Friday, June 16.
With ticket sales and fundraising, the station raised more than $80,000 towards its operations, including emergency preparedness services.
Station manager Tyler Russell expressed his appreciation to Montage managing director Rick Riess, chefs and artists that donated their time and talent to the event.