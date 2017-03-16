Noted Architect’s Works Return to the Spotlight
Aubrey St. Clair, the prolific architect responsible for many government buildings and private homes in Laguna Beach designed in the Mediterranean colonial style, is the subject of a talk by architectural historian Ted Wells on Saturday, March 18.
A prix fix menu will be served at 11:30 a.m. at Tavenra, 222 Ocean Ave., a recently remodeled St. Clair building. Wells will focus on St Clair’s history and impact on Laguna’s architectural style in a talk for Laguna Friends of Architecture.
The cost of lunch and the lecture is $30 per person and includes tax and tip.
Call 949 715-0821 or stop in to make a reservation and say you’re with the Friends.
College Choir Performs for Methodists
Bel Canto Women’s Choir of Azusa Pacific University is set to perform at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church Sunday, March 19, during the church’s 10 a.m. worship service. Caterina Paton, a member of the choir is also a member of LBUMC, 21632 Wesley Dr.
A potluck luncheon will be served following the worship service. For more: visit the church’s website at lbumc.org.
Drive in for a Special Parking Meeting
City staff and parking consultant IBI Group will present findings and recommendations of a parking demand study Wednesday, March 22, at a special meeting of the Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.
Feedback on the report will play a role the review underway of the Downtown Specific Plan development policies. The report is available online.
More info: contact Wendy Jung at 949 497-0321.
Assemblyman Dispenses the Sacramento Lowdown
Guest speaker Assembly member Matt Harper addresses Laguna Beach Republicans at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Mozambique restaurant, 1740 S. Coast Highway.
LBGOP president Emil Monda says Harper will address issues affecting local voters. Members will also get a briefing on recent City Council decisions.
RSVP to [email protected]
Friendship Shelter Sets the Fundraising Table
Over 100 Friendship Shelter supporters dined at Okura Robata Grill & Sushi Bar last month to kickoff its dinners fundraising series, hosted by supporter and board member Barbara McMurray and her husband Ken.
The dinner raised over $12,000 to support Friendship Shelter’s efforts to end homelessness in the community. A matching grant up to $100,000 from an anonymous donor will make each gift go twice as far.
To schedule a dinner, contact development director Kristin Points, 949 494-6928.
Goats Return From Vacation
With hillsides green with new growth, city officials are letting loose 200 goats to graze in 14 fuel modification zones, beginning work in the north end of town.
The herd based in Perris, Calif., should remain in the area for the next several months as they make their way from north to south, says the city manager’s weekly update.
Hospital Opens Mental Health Clinic
Mission Hospital has developed a clinic to offer ketamine infusions as an option for treatment resistant depression as well as a range of other neuropsychiatric and pain disorders, says a statement.
Used as infusion therapy, ketamine can alleviate some of the debilitating aspects of chronic mental health diseases, a statement says.
The clinic, offered in collaboration with The Ketamine Wellness Clinic of Orange County, is located at 31872 Coast Highway, Room 1-202, and can be reached at 949 499-7500.