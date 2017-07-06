Nurturing Art at Bluebird Farm
Bluebird Canyon Farm hosts artist Mary Aslin at its artist-in-residence day Wednesday, July 12.
Bring your own supplies for the 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., $10 workshop.
Sign up online at Bluebirdcanyonfarms.com
Laguna Hires a New Fire Marshal
Jim Brown joins the city’s fire department as its first civilian fire marshal, the city manager’s weekly update announced.
Brown worked 12 years for Huntington Beach as a fire protection analyst, fire inspector and building inspector.
The new post is funded through a voter-supported hike in bed taxes, Measure LL.
New Landscape Planning Document Set for Review
The revised Landscape and Scenic Highways Element and Resource Document, a foundation for city planning policy, will undergo reviews by the Design Review Board and Planning Commission, Thursday, July 13, and Wednesday, July 26, respectively.
Both take place at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 505 Forest Ave.
Policies within the new element focus on our most relevant citywide landscape-related issues including sustainability, fire safety, soil stability, neighborhood character, view equity, heritage trees, scenic highways, streetscapes and more.
To review the draft, contact Assistant Director Jim Pechous, at 949 497-0320 or [email protected]
Radio Station To Offer Youth Camp
Students will get a chance to learn the radio business including audio production, podcasting and news during FM radio station KX 93.5’s youth camp, beginning July 10.
At the end of the two-week camp, students will get to host their own live show.
Session 1 will be from July 10-21 for ages 11-13. Session 2 will be run July 24 to Aug. 4 for ages 14-18. Both camps are $195 and run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday. For more: visit www.kx935.com or call 949 715-4859.
Red Cross Seeks Blood Donors
Donors can make a contribution at an American Red Cross blood drive on Thursday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at HOM Sotheby’s International Realty, 32356 Coast Highway, in the Red Cross bus in the parking lot.
Sign up for the Laguna Board of Realtors sponsored drive online at www.RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: LBOR or call 949 430-0551.
GOP Calls for City Council Candidates
Emil Monda, president of the Laguna Beach GOP, invites all Republicans, independents and libertarians to attend the group’s Thursday, July 19, meeting.
“We will be calling for candidates for City Council race in 2018, updating the Legislative Change Initiative, and discussing City Council actions,” Monda says in a statement.
A social hour precedes the 6 p.m. meeting at Mozambique, 1740 S Coast Highway. RSVP to [email protected].