Obituaries

Marty Gray

Marty Scott Gray, an internationally collected artist and avid surfer, died on New Year’s Day after a battle with dementia. All friends are invited to attend a memorial paddle out for him scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point.

Gray’s impressionistic tropical landscapes captured his love and wonder for nature’s beauty. His work hangs in private and corporate collections internationally and he has exhibited in galleries in the U.S. and Japan and the local Sawdust Art Festival.

His enthusiasm for surfing, his artistic abilities and his loving generosity towards his friends and family will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Deborah Brazeal Gray; his sister, Lisa Ice; his brother Bruce Gray; and his father, Gerry Gray.

Warren Goff

Warren Anthony Goff, age 84, died Jan. 2.

Born July 17, 1931, he was raised and frolicked in Southern California, including over 40 years in the beach cities of Dana Point, San Clemente, and Laguna Beach.

He was a founder of numerous entrepreneurial enterprises, including a Los Angeles hot dog stand, Laguna Custom Shutters, and commercial abalone diving. Goff was an avid competitive dirt biker. He was always the life of the party and maintained close relationships with all of his friends.

He is survived by his wife Linda; son Brian and daughter-in-law Karen; grandchildren Logan and Nathan; and felines Benny and Jet.