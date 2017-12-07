Objections Over Park Plaza

Editor,

It’s time for the silent majority to notify the City Council of your objection to blocking off Park Avenue for the Park Plaza. We need that small road for traffic to move through congested Laguna. All the residents who live on our hills as well as those who drive their children to schools need to have that passageway open. All the activities that are planned can be moved right across the street where the craft shows exhibit.

And extending the closure time from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. for those who are inebriated to sober up? Come on!

Write your City Council now. Let them know how you feel.

Katy and Ken Crumley, Laguna Beach