OC Pride Summons a New Vitality

LGBT Heritage & Culture Month culminates with the OC Pride’s Laguna Beach Party on Sunday, June 25, hosted by Visit Laguna Beach and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

On Saturday, June 24, OC Pride’s Festival and Parade will take place in downtown Santa Ana. Laguna Beach Police Chief Laura Farinella will serve as the community grand marshal and Sarah Kasman of Shanti OC as the parade’s grand marshal.

Other Laguna Beach police officers will march with an LGBT police officer’s association. And for the first time ever, a Laguna Beach group will be marching in the parade. Led by Main Street Bar & Cabaret, the group will have a beach party theme and include members of Club Q, an LGBT group based at the Susi Q Senior Center; members of the city’s HIV Advisory Committee; Laguna Playhouse; and others.

The parade and festival is free and open to all ages.

The Laguna Beach Party on June 25 begins with a family-friendly party on West Street Beach, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a DJ and beach vendors, games and prizes.

An after party follows at the legendary Boom Boom Room, from 2 to 10 p.m., including a DJ, go-go dancers and a drag show. A $5 cover and drink tickets will be sold at the door.

More dancing and drag shows continue at the neighboring Main Street Bar & Cabaret, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“Pride events all over the country have struggled with marching for resistance or dancing in celebration,” said OC Pride Laguna Beach organizer Chris Tebbutt. “Laguna Beach is celebrating its LGBT heritage and culture. This is who we are.”

Rainbow flags adorning Laguna Beach homes and businesses are displayed to show that residents and merchants embrace diversity and celebrate the contributions of the LGBT community to the town, he said.

“The intention of the weekend is to be one of contribution and love,” Tebbutt said. “We are committed to all residents and visitors experiencing graciousness and the celebration of diversity of Laguna Beach.”