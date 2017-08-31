Odyssey of an Artist

A one-man show of work by painter and sculptor Karl Momen, best known for his 87-foot-tall sculpture “Metaphor: The Tree of Utah,” in the Bonneville Salt Flat, opens Sept. 16 at the Forest & Ocean Gallery.

Momen’s paintings and sculptures, often distinguished by geometric orbs, intersecting lines and organic forms, are the result of an education that includes Persian traditions and modern Western art.

A reception for the artist is planned Saturday, Sept. 16, from 6-9 p.m., followed by a lecture presentation on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 6-9 p.m.

Dance Festival Adds New Dimension to Art Walk

Laguna Dance Festival will present two live performances during Art Walk Thursday, Sept. 7. Kybele Dance Theater performs at Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr., and Entity Contemporary Dance performs at Dawson Cole Fine Art, 326 Glenneyre St. Both performances are at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. are free.

Kybele, of Los Angeles was founded by artistic director and choreographer Seda Aybay. Irvine-based Entity Contemporary Dance, is directed by UC Irvine alumni Will Johnston and Marissa Osato.

Plein Air Painters Offer Early-Bird Tickets

Early-bird tickets are on sale through Sept. 4 for $125 each for the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association gala, culmination of the 19th painting invitational, Oct. 7-15.

Thirty-five top plein air artists are invited to compete for $20,000 in prize awards, including $10,000 for best in show.

The artwork created during the week-long contest is displayed during the gala, planned for Tivoli Too, Saturday, Oct. 14. Tickets at the door will be $175.

Purchase tickets at www.lagunapleinair.org or call at 949-376-3635

Twin Passions Realized in Magazine Commission

Illustrations by Laguna College of Art and Design alumna Charity Oetgen has been published in a recent two-page spread in National Geographic that honors the 50th anniversary of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

“These projects embody everything I want to do with my artwork, blending conservation and art to make a difference,” says a statement by Oetgen, who will appear at events marking the 40th anniversary of the Jane Goodall Institute.

Oetgen received a commission from the magazine through a recommendation by Tara Stoinski, Ph.D., chief executive of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. The artists work was displayed at a meeting of primatologists last August.

LCAD will exhibit Oetgen’s painting titled, “Maman Esperance with Boma” at its new administration building, 2345 Laguna Canyon Road.

Cove Gallery Features a Knife Artist

Palette knife artist Garry Abel will step into the spotlight as artist of the month in September at the Cove Gallery, 1550 S. Coast Highway.

Abel accepts commission work and will customize paintings to the color and size of your preference. Come meet Abel in person at the September First Thursday Art Walk reception on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6 – 9 p.m. in the Cove Gallery.

Photo: An example of Garry Abel’s work at Cove Gallery.