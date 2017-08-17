Only Hate is Unwelcome Here

Editor,

Our beautiful and friendly city annually welcomes thousands of visitors from all over the world. We welcome all ethnicities, religions, sexual preferences, economic backgrounds, ages, clubs, groups, etc. We have proven through the years a supportive and caring community. We are a city of incredibly talented, creative, open-minded and happy individuals.

So, when I heard a hate rally is being planned in our community on the heels of the horrific tragedy in Charlottesville, my heart became saddened.

We pride ourselves in being unified and an equality-based community.

I want to convey to those in the rally that hate is not welcome here.

Cherish Craig, Laguna Beach