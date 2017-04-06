Overcoming a Physical Challenge

Editor:

It was just a group hike, no big deal, but I was terrified. What if i couldn’t keep up? What if I fell behind and no one noticed I was missing? Or worse, what if they did, what if they did notice me lagging behind, slowing everybody down? It was with these thoughts crowding my mind that I set out to begin “the Hike”, the personal challenge I had set for myself. And so it was the hike began. I was so intimidated I barely spoke, instead channeling my insecurity into an intense focus and determination. So focused was I that I nearly missed the steps in a particularly daunting curve. As guide Mike Mitchell adroitly led me back to the group, I had a sense of calm and it was then I knew I was going to make it. I was going to win this challenge! I was going to see the forest, not just the trees.

And, yes, it was just a group hike in Wood Canyon, no big deal, but wow, what a wonderful way to spend a day! Thanks Mike, you rock!

Suzi Scallon, Laguna Beach