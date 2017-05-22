Paddle Board Heroics Saves a Friend

A woman paddle boarder was in stable condition in the intensive care unit of Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo on Monday after being pulled unconscious from the ocean offshore Laguna Beach by a companion, who performed life-saving first aid while he screamed for help and furiously paddled for shore.

“It was so lucky I was with her,” said longtime friend Jason M. Mueller, 38, who recounted the Sunday, May 21, rescue of Pamela Simpson, of Laguna Beach, which was partly hampered by low visibility from an early morning marine layer. Only later, Mueller said he learned from hospital personnel that his friend has a medical condition that caused her to lose consciousness.

“It’s such a blessing I was there; she’s alive and she’s got a chance,” said Mueller in a phone interview as the finish carpenter headed for a job site in Las Vegas on Monday.

Mueller said the two friends encountered dolphins at play while paddle boarding to Victoria Beach and that Simpson was right behind him as they made their way back to Woods Cove. He was surprised when she didn’t also slide onto the sand when he did, but figured she had jumped in the water to cool off. He couldn’t see her because of the fog. “It wasn’t a full whiteout, but it came into play,” said Mueller, who after a few minutes headed back into the water to look for Simpson. He didn’t go much more than 50 yards before he saw her board and his friend’s lifeless body face down in the water.

Mueller said Simpson wasn’t breathing as he pulled her onto his board and for a full minute blew air between her blue lips. Then he started screaming “911” as he alternated between CPR and paddling as fast as he could.

“Seeing what she looked like, every second counted,” said Mueller, who remembers alternating between breathing, compressions and paddling at least four times on the return to the beach. “By then, the paramedics were running down the stairs. They got a pulse.”

Lifeguards could hear a man yelling for help from the water, but couldn’t see its source, the police log said. Mueller would tell lifeguards of his efforts to render aid, said marine safety Capt. Tom Trager. “By all accounts, she’s alive because of him,” he said.

“That was the craziest experience of my life,” said Mueller, who described growing up surfing at Pearl and Agate and graduating from Laguna Beach High School in 1996.

He and Simpson, he said, met in their 20s, dated, traveled together and maintained a 20-year friendship. “We watched each other grow up,” he said.

He said a gofundme campaign was started on behalf of a Simpson, who has a daughter and works as a bartender at the Surf and Sand restaurant Splashes.