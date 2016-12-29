Pageant Casting Begins

The Pageant of the Masters production begins casting the 2017 show, “The Grand Tour,” next week. They seek men, women and children of all sizes and ages to volunteer for the ‘world’s most famous’ presentation of tableaux vivants.

The casting call will be held at Irvine Bowl Park, 650 Laguna Canyon Rd., on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7 from 7-9 p.m. and on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 2-5 p.m.

Prospective volunteers will be measured and photographed and meet the behind-the-scenes Pageant staff. No theater experience is necessary. The only requirement is the ability to stand still. Students can earn community service credits.

“Everyone has a great time backstage … The Pageant just simply wouldn’t be possible without our volunteers,” said Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy in a statement.

The show will be staged July 7 through Aug. 31.