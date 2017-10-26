Pageant Portraits On Display in LA

A new exhibit featuring portraits of Pageant of the Masters volunteers by celebrity photographer Matthew Rolston kicks off the Pageant of the Masters 85th anniversary celebration, a statement from the Festival of Arts says. Art People: The Pageant Portraits will be on display through Feb. 23, 2018 at the Ralph Pucci Gallery, 1025 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles.

Rolston began documenting participants of The Pageant on editorial assignment for The Wall Street Journal in 2015. He spent several weeks photographing them in a makeshift studio set up backstage during the run of the show. On view in the gallery are more than 20 high-resolution photographic works printed on a monumental scale that blur the lines between painting and photography. They are rendered in archival pigments on cotton rag paper and are available in small, limited editions.

Rolston was commissioned by Any Warhol in 1977 to make celebrity portraits for his magazine, Interview. His work has also appeared in Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair and The New York times.