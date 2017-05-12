Painting on Velvet Suits Him

Everytime I drove North on Coast Highway and saw the “Charming” mural I’d say “ugh, that is so ugly and out of character for this city.” My next thought was to remind myself that I have absolutely zero taste when it comes to art. If the only art in this world was art that I liked, there would be a lot less art. That would be a bad thing.

I look forward to something new on that canvas. Maybe it will be dogs playing poker on velvet. Now that, I’d like.

John Dowdy, Laguna Beach