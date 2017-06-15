Pair Arrested in Spree of Car Break-ins

Laguna Beach detectives linked two San Bernardino County residents to a rash of at least six car burglaries that occurred in town earlier this month and are pursuing additional suspects, police said.

Detectives on Thursday, June 8, went to the Redlands home of Rachel Alvarez, who confessed to her role in the burglaries and relinquished stolen property in her possession, police spokesman Sgt. Jim Cota said in a statement. The stolen property included a laptop that belonged to a school teacher, which contained the only copy of her student’s grades.

Detectives also recovered additional stolen property after serving a search warrant at the San Bernardino home of Johnny Cervantez, who was booked for possession of stolen property, drug, and theft related charges, the statement says.

“In almost all of these cases, the victims left their vehicles unlocked. Crooks enjoy the path of least resistance, and it is much easier to target victims who do not protect their property,” said Captain Jeff Calvert. Hiding valuables is the best way to prevent crimes of opportunity, he said.

Alvarez has already pled guilty and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, three years of probation, and was ordered to pay restitution, police said.

Anyone with information related to the June 3 car burglaries are urged to contact Cota at (949) 464-6671.