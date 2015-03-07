Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Parade Steps Off With Last Year’s Lineup

Posted On 07 Mar 2015
By Donna Furey | LB Indy

The 49th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade, scheduled to step off at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, will closely mirror what was planned in 2014 for the 48th parade, which was cancelled due to rain.

Trolley Riders Photo by Loreen Berlin.

Trolley service is available to and from the parade this year.

A definite bonus for this year’s parade goers are the free weekend trolleys that will begin operating at 9 a.m. They will run along Coast Highway, from Cajon Street in North Laguna to Mission Hospital in South Laguna. Residents and visitors can board the trolley to the parade rather than try to park downtown.

As was the case with the very first Patriot’s Day Parade, viewers will enjoy music by the Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band from the Marine Corps Air Station at Miramar.

Last year’s theme, “Home of the Free Because of the Brave,” will stand and as previously planned the parade will be led by grand marshal and Olympic gold medal swimmer and local resident Janet Evans.

The route starts on Park Avenue near Laguna Beach High School, turns right onto Glenneyre Street, right onto Forest Avenue and will end just past City Hall at Ocean Avenue.

The South Orange County Vietnam Veterans are still hoping to fill out their entry, No. 9 in the line-up, by inviting vets to march with them in uniform or ride if necessary in their convertible. They have participated every year since 1985.

Absent from the parade line up is the Laguna Beach Peace Vigil, whose members have held a Saturday morning rally at Main Beach for decades. Vigil supporters walked in the parade from 2004 through 2009, but have since stopped because the parade organizers banned any signs containing the word war. “We were told it was too controversial,” said local resident Eleanor Henry, a Peace Vigil member since the 1970s.

Werthe said none of the Vigil members have asked for an entry form for several years.

 

Supporters of the Laguna Beach Library march on Forest Ave. Photo by Ted Reckas.

Supporters of the Laguna Beach Library march on Forest Ave. Photo by Ted Reckas.

The slate of parade honorees also remains the same as in 2014 with the exception of the junior citizens of the year. Perry Nielson and Garrett Burk missed out on the fanfare since they graduated from Laguna Beach High School in June. This year’s junior citizens are Janie Crawford and Taylor Addis. Others honored are patriot Robert R. Mosier, a U.S. Army Air Force World War II pilot; citizen of the year, Wayne Baglin; artist of the year, Carol Reynolds; and athletes of the year, Alisa Schwarzstein Cairns and Ian Cairns.

The annual affair was last cancelled in 1985 due to an early morning downpour.

Rental fees for portable toilets and a deposit on the reviewing stand were not recouped. While trophies could be updated for 2015, the cost of printing the programs was also lost as they had already been printed and distributed to advertisers during parade week, said parade organizer Sandi Werthe.

To accommodate the parade route as well as pedestrian traffic in the area, portions of downtown streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 10 a.m. The entire length of Forest Avenue and Third Street, Glenneyre Street between Legion Street and Forest Avenue, and Park Avenue between St. Ann’s Drive and Glenneyre Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The farmer’s market will not be open.

 

 

The 49th Laguna Beach Patriot’s Day line up:

 

  1. Laguna Beach Police Motor Escort
  2. Parade Banner, Laguna Beach Boy Scouts
  3. American Legion/Veterans of Foreign Wars Combined Color Guard
  4. 3d Marine Aircraft Wing Band. Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar
  5. Parade Committee
  6. Theme Banner, Laguna Beach Girls Scouts
  7. Grand Marshal Janet Evans, Olympic Gold Medal Swimmer
  8. Pageant of the Masters
  9. South Orange County Vietnam Veterans
  10. Honored Patriot Robert R. Mosier, U.S. Army Air Force, World War II
  11. Hire Patriots/Veterans Green Projects
  12. Laguna Beach City Council
  13. Citizen of the Year Wayne Baglin
  14. Laguna Beach High School Marching Band
  15. Junior Citizens of the Year Janie Crawford and Taylor Addis
  16. Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education
  17. SchoolPower
  18. Thurston Middle School Band
  19. Athletes of the Year Alisha Schwarzstein Cairns and Ian Cairns
  20. Laguna Beach Water Polo Club
  21. Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association
  22. Artist of the Year Carol Reynolds
  23. Laguna Beach High Program Cover Artist Max Casper

and Thurston Essay Winner Colleen Turner

  1. Orange County Chapter, Sons of American Revolution
  2. Patience Wright Chapter, Daughters of American Revolution
  3. Laguna Beach Unified School District Elementary Band
  4. Exchange Club of Laguna Beach
  5. Assistance League of Laguna Beach
  6. Guide Dogs for the Blind VIP3 Puppy Raisers
  7. Laguna Beach Garden Club

30a. Excalibur Car Club

  1. Kyne Dance Academy of Laguna Beach
  2. I.P. District
  3. Laguna Beach Parents Club
  4. Lil’ Kickers
  5. Ruby’s Diner
  6. Ralphs Grocery
  7. Laguna Beach Seniors
  8. Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce
  9. Pet Rescue Center
  10. Laguna Beach Beautification Council
  11. Sawdust Art Festival
  12. Capistrano Valley Model A Club
  13. Palmdale High School Band
  14. Laguna Beach Little League
  15. Transition Laguna Beach
  16. Y Adventure Guides
  17. Laguna Beach Fire Department
  18. Laguna Beach Lifeguards
  19. Glennwood House of Laguna Beach
  20. KX 93.5
  21. Laguna Tunes
  22. Laguna Beach Girl Scouts
  23. Boy Scout Troop 35/Cub Scout Pack 35
  24. Bassett High School Band, La Puente
  25. Diamond/Crestview Neighbors
  26. Ebell Club of Laguna Beach
  27. Tivoli Terrace/Tivoli Too!
  28. StuNewsLaguna
  29. Barstow Junior High School Band
  30. Laguna Beach Police Department
  31. Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach
  32. La Playa Center & Orange County Model A Ford Club
  33. Pacific Marine Mammal Center
  34. Rialto Middle School Band
  35. Laguna Beach Independent/Laguna Beach Magazine
  36. Laguna Playhouse
  37. Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach
  38. Townsend Junior High Band, Chino Hills
  39. Waste Management
  40. South County Fiat
  41. JJ and the Habibis Laguna Beach Belly Dancers
  42. Laguna Board of Realtors
  43. Laguna College of Art and Design
  44. Laguna Plein Air Painters Association
  45. Honors Chorus of Top of the World/El Morro Elementary Schools
  46. Rotary Club of Laguna Beach
  47. United Studios of Self Defense
  48. Blue Water Music Festival
  49. Laguna Food Pantry
  50. Fountain Valley Marching Band
  51. Mission Hospital—Laguna Beach
  52. Doctors Ambulance Service
  53. Laguna Beach H.I.V. Advisory Committee
  54. Laguna Beach Community Clinic
  55. AIDS Services Foundation of Orange County
  56. Susan G. Komen Orange County Affiliate
  57. No Square Theatre
  58. Oaks Middle School Band, Ontario
  59. Laguna Laughter Club
  60. Art Cars
  61. Laguna Beach Legal
  62. E. Steinert Construction
  63. Spurs & Satin

Parade programs will be available around town next week. Additional information can be found on the parade website: lagunabeachparade.org.

Or by contacting Sandi Werthe at 949-494-6016 or email [email protected].

The parade will be taped and broadcast by Cox Cable; for broadcast information check their website: cox3.com.”

The Crosscultural Council invite all to join their annual Post Parade Picnic at 12:30 p.m.in the parking lot of the Boy’s and Girls Club, 1085 Laguna Canyon Rd.,

for a mixture of cultures, Model A cars, kids and community. And the Vietnam vets will be at the Marine Room Tavern for their annual after-parade party.

 

 

 

