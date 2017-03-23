Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Party Stirs Up Fairy Tale Fun

Posted On 23 Mar 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Ellie Glade as Cinderella holds the magical glass slipper. The mate is still missing! The latest clue is to its hiding spot: “I see remedies for the flu, and cards and candles, too."Photo by LBHS student Molly Cohn.

Ellie Glade as Cinderella holds the magical glass slipper. The mate is still missing! The latest clue is to its hiding spot: “I see remedies for the flu, and cards and candles, too.”Photo by LBHS student Molly Cohn.

Fans of fairy tales are invited to a once-upon-a-time Royal Tea Party, hosted by Cinderella and her friends Snow White, Jasmine and the Prince this Saturday, March 25, and Saturday, April 1.

The characters will pour tea and serve treats while court jesters entertain in the Senior Quad at Laguna Beach High School, whose drama department is staging a musical version of “Cinderella” at the Artists’ Theater through April 2. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite princess or prince.

“To me, the fun is the magic of the little ones getting to interact with the cast of Cinderella and her friends,” said organizer Britta Glade. “There will also be opportunities to take a picture with Cinderella and the Prince in the pumpkin carriage.”

The tea parties get underway at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person and will be available on the day of the party at the Artists’ Theatre, 625 Park Ave. Proceeds benefit the LBHS Drama program. For tickets to the musical Cinderella, visit https://lbhs.booktix.com.

 

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.