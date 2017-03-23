Party Stirs Up Fairy Tale Fun

Fans of fairy tales are invited to a once-upon-a-time Royal Tea Party, hosted by Cinderella and her friends Snow White, Jasmine and the Prince this Saturday, March 25, and Saturday, April 1.

The characters will pour tea and serve treats while court jesters entertain in the Senior Quad at Laguna Beach High School, whose drama department is staging a musical version of “Cinderella” at the Artists’ Theater through April 2. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite princess or prince.

“To me, the fun is the magic of the little ones getting to interact with the cast of Cinderella and her friends,” said organizer Britta Glade. “There will also be opportunities to take a picture with Cinderella and the Prince in the pumpkin carriage.”

The tea parties get underway at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person and will be available on the day of the party at the Artists’ Theatre, 625 Park Ave. Proceeds benefit the LBHS Drama program. For tickets to the musical Cinderella, visit https://lbhs.booktix.com.