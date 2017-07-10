Pedestrians Flee from Erratic Car

This post was updated Monday, July 10.

Visitors to the Main Beach cobblestones escaped injury around sundown Sunday when a motorist drove through the heavily populated area and across the sidewalk to flee southbound on Coast Highway, according to police.

Police used a Taser to subdue the motorist, who fought and spat at arresting officers when they located the erratically driven vehicle nearly four miles later at Third Street and Coast Highway, said Sgt. James Cota.

Police identified the driver as Israel Chavez, 39, of El Monte, who was arrested on several new charges, including child endangerment and violating his parole for carjacking, Cota said. He was detained with handcuffs and a spit mask. After a medical clearance at Mission Hospital, Chavez was transported to county jail, Cota said.

The 8-year-old girl in the car was released to the custody of her mother and grandmother, Cota said.

Monday, July 3

Petty theft. 400 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10:19 a.m. A wallet and its contents valued at $450 was taken four days ago from a purse left on a hook at a bar.

Grand theft. 200 block of Forest Ave. 10:43 a.m. About 20 bracelets valued at $500 were taken yesterday.

Disturbance. Broadway St. 11:14 a.m. Transient Richard Anthony Duarte, 44, was arrested for an outstanding warrant following a report about a man yelling at a woman with a walker and spitting at passersby.

Theft. 400 block of Blumont St. 11:22 a.m. Someone stole a cell phone from a vehicle.

Property. Temple Hills Dr, 12:18 p.m. The bomb squad was called to investigate a suitcase locked to a bike rack with a black combination lock. Its contents was determined to not be explosive.

Theft. 700 block of N. Coast Hwy. 12:46 p.m. Tools valued at $300 were taken from a truck.

Tuesday, July 4

Traffic stop. Beach St. 12 a.m. A 59-year-old Corona del Mar man was cited for DUI.

Vandalism. 2000 block of Ocean Way. 11:50 a.m. A glass panel valued at $10,000 was broken with a rock or bb gun.

Warrant arrest. 31100 block of Coast Hwy. 3:58 p.m. Mercedes Alicia Hussey, 22, of Fullerton, was arrested for an outstanding DUI warrant.

Traffic stop. 200 block of Ocean Ave. 1:42 a.m. A 24-year-old Thailand resident was arrested for DUI.

Wednesday, July 5

Stolen vehicle. La Costa Court. 2:29 a.m. Believes a friend took his BMW without permission. The unoccupied vehicle was located at 6 a.m. by sheriff’s deputies.

Burglary. 21000 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 8:21 a.m. Items worth $1,000 were taken from a truck and outside the property.

Thursday, July 6

Grand theft. 300 block of Cozumel Dr. 1:58 p.m. A person who housesat is suspected of stealing 16 baseball tickets and jewelry valued at $1,800.

Saturday, July 8

Traffic stop. Ledroit St. 12:28 a.m. Renato, 1/91, Duarte, DUI.

Traffic stop. Solana Way. 1:51 a.m. Arturo, 3/96, Mission Viejo. DUI.

Traffic stop. Irvine Cove. 2:05 a.m. Lindsay Erin Maier, 29, of Newport Beach, second offense. Bail $10,000.

Animal calls. 300 block of Glenneyre St. A 57-year-old Santa Ana man who had snakes in a bag was arrested for suspicion of meth possession and keeping an exotic animal.

Traffic collision. Beach St. 4:27 p.m. A report about erratic driving resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old Rancho Santa Margarita man for DUI.

DUI. Solana Way. 6:38 p.m. A solo spin-out led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Laguna Niguel woman for DUI.

Sunday, July 9

Traffic stop. 1300 block of N. Coast Hwy. 1 a.m. A 56-year-old Newport Beach man was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. Calliope St. 2:34 a.m. A 38-year-old Laguna Hills man was cited for DUI.