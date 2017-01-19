Personnel File

Mammal Center Director Receives Kudos

Pacific Marine Mammal Center Executive Director Keith Matasa was honored as one of the county’s newsmakers and most influential people in 2016 by the Daily Pilot newspaper.

Matasa has led the Laguna Beach-based center through a crisis of sick and injured marine mammals, 327 seals and sea lions in the last year.

“This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our volunteers and staff at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center,” board member Ken Frank said in statement.

City Hires Risk Manager

Tiffany Bates joins the city’s staff as personnel services risk manager, says a statement from the city maager’s office.

Bates previously worked as a human resources manager for county government in Orange and Riverside and in the private sector. She holds two Master’s degrees in management and in business administration.

LBPD Pursues Recruits

The local police department is moving to fill vacancies as well as new positions created under a strategic plan, the city manager’s weekly update announced.

Job offers were made to officers who currently work for police departments in Barstow and Santa Ana as well as candidate in London, England. Additionally, job offers were given to two part-time jailers and three full-time beach patrol officers.