Personnel File

Firefighter of the Year

The Fire Department named Captain Scott Jennie as its firefighter of the year.

Jennie, a 26-year department veteran and 15-year captain, helped organize department training last year that emphasized firefighter safety, notes the city manager’s weekly update. Jennie coordinated an intense three-day training class where personnel were put through survival drills. He was also the coordinator for the department’s two new firefighters.

Jennie’s family was to join him at a ceremony with the Laguna Beach American Legion on Thursday, Jan. 19.