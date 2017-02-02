Personnel File

Dance Fest Gears Up With New Additions

Laguna Dance Festival welcomes two board members and two part-time staff members to the team.

Mary Dawe, a past board member of School Power, long time Charity League member and dance-lover will be become a new board member along with artist Ryan Kingslien, who lives in Laguna Niguel and works out of a Laguna Beach studio. He is also a motivational coach and teacher.

Laguna resident Deena Harros joins LDF as operations manager, a position she also holds for Laguna’s First Thursdays Art Walk.

Randy Kraft a long-time supporter and previous publicist for Laguna Dance Festival joins as PR representative. Kraft, of Dana Point, is a freelance journalist and novelist as well as a marketing consultant

Miracles For Kids Add Three Board Members

Miracles for Kids, a Tustin-based nonprofit that serves children facing life-threatening illnesses, elected three new board members, Perry Viscounty, Doug Ingram and Mark Genz, a local resident.

Genz is the founding chief executive of Genz & Associates, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., a merger and acquisition advisor.

He previously served as vice chair of the Los Angeles branch of Miracles for Kids and recently relocated to Orange County. “As a father, I am deeply committed to the mission of Miracles for Kids,” he says. “It is an honor and a privilege to provide hope to families who are dealing with unimaginable circumstances.”

Local Joins Presidential Advisory Council

Laguna Beach resident Loreen Gilbert, the founding president of WealthWise Financial Services in Irvine, is one 19 executives nationwide named to the Trump Pence Small Business Advisory Council.

The advisory group will be formulating solutions with every agency of the federal government, especially the Small Business Administration and Department of Commerce, Gilbert said in a statement.

Executives in the advisory group are intended to provide diverse perspectives and solutions to reduce overregulation, and the cost of government mandates, Gilbert said.

Initial recommendations include a White House conference on small business and a task force on private sector initiatives appointed by President Trump, she said.