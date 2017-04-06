Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Personnel File

Posted On 06 Apr 2017
Local Receives Her Peers’ Recognition     

 

Laguna Beach resident and Project Scientist founder Sandy Marshall recently earned the President’s Award sponsored by the Connected Women of Influence.

The award recognizes a woman who has demonstrated success, growth and achievement in their business enterprise.

“It’s such an honor and privilege to receive this award,” Marshall said.

Project Scientist, an advocate for girls with an aptitude for science, technology, engineering and math, now offers summer academies on four campuses that serve 1,000 girls aged 4 to 12, annually.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dance Festival Adds New Partners

Two new board members and dance lovers, Amanda Paracuellos and Stacy Hagenis, joined the Laguna Dance Festival board, announced Joy Dittberner, executive director.

Paracuellos, an attorney and mother of two, was accepted to dance with the Joffrey Ballet as a teen. Instead she earned her law degree at the University of Iowa College of Law and still takes two ballet classes per week.

Hagenis, also a dancer, studied business and accounting at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and worked with KPMG in San Jose. Hagenis founded South County Dance, a studio in Rancho Santa Margarita.

