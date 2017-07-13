Personnel File

New Woman’s Club President Elected

Kathleen Malcolm has been elected as incoming president of the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach. She succeeds out-going three-term President Barbara Crane.

Malcolm comes to Laguna Beach from Philadelphia, Pa.., where she managed several large law firms. She and her husband Rick, a retired former drug industry executive, moved to Laguna Beach in 2015. They settled here as their West Coast home because of the sense of community they experienced, says Malcolm in a statement.

The Woman’s Club met her goal of finding community service and making new friends.

Malcolm also completed the Leadership Laguna series offered by the City of Laguna Beach and joined Laguna Tunes, the community chorus. Husband Rick is involved with Laguna Beach Live and Laguna Playhouse. The have four adult children.

“The Club will be in good hands with Kitty at the helm,” said Crane. “She will provide committed, intelligent leadership.”

Radio Host Joins KX 93.5

Radio veteran Chris Cantore took to the airwaves as host of the weekday “Yew! Radio” show on FM station KX 93.5 in Laguna Beach last week.

Cantore will handpick his own daily playlist combining classic tunes with new alternative hits in his hour-long morning show beginning at 6 a.m. The former host of San Diego radio shows, Cantore will also infuse his show with samplings from the YEW! network, blogs whose topics range from action sports to weed to Mexican food.

Cantore and Chris Cote in January founded YEW! Media, a San Diego-based digital media start-up company.