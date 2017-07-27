Personnel File

New Recruits Join City’s Force

A new graduate of the police academy and a recruit from San Diego were sworn in as Laguna Beach police officers last week, the city manager says in a statement.

Officer Ashley Krotine, a graduate of the Golden West Police Academy, and Officer Shahriyar (Sahr) Hariri, who worked for the San Diego School Police Department, joined the force on Monday, July 17.

Also last week, Rajen Patel graduated from the Golden West Police Academy. Patel worked as a police officer in London before moving to the United States with his family.