Personnel File

Law Firm Bolsters its Team

Laguna Beach resident Cathy Tran Moses is one of four new attorneys hired by Cox, Castle & Nicholson, which focuses on real estate and has offices in Irvine.

Moses joins the Los Angeles-based firm as senior counsel. She specializes in complex business litigation, including employment and contract disputes.

Her experience includes practicing in state and federal courts. She also maintains an active pro bono practice and has worked with local nonprofits to assist minors and other individuals in immigration matters.

Moses was named to a “rising stars” list in 2017 for business litigation.

Local Elected to Lead Nonprofit

Laguna Beach resident Loreen Gilbert, president of WealthWise Financial Services, was sworn in as chair-elect of the national Association of Women Business Owners.

Gilbert will be responsible for the education and resource tools developed for women business owners.

Gilbert has served on the NAWBO board for three years. In November, she and 15 members

travel to Nicaragua to meet with women with emerging businesses.