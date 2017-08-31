Personnel File

Food Pantry Welcomes New Director

The Laguna Food Pantry named Laguna Beach resident Anne Belyea as its new executive director. New to the board, she will vacate that position to fulfill her duties managing the pantry’s development, communications, and administration.

The Louisiana native previously worked as an analyst for the City of Laguna Beach and as executive director of a nonprofit transportation agency.

Laguna Food Pantry provides free groceries to 300 or more low-income families at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. New volunteers are always welcome.Visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org for more information.

Shanti Adds New Leaders

Trisha Burke will replace Charles Cannon as chairman of Shanti OC, supporting the local HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ community for 30 years.

Cannon departs for UC Berkeley to join the newly appointed law dean, Erwin Chemerinsky.

Also joining the board of the Laguna Hills-based organization are Wayne J. Fields and David C. Carnevale. Other members include Ruth Weaver, Tom Ray, Laura Salazar, Kent Rhodes, and Ehsan Gharadjedaghi.