Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Personnel File

Posted On 14 Sep 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LCAD Revives Alumni Association

Julie Butler

Julie Butler

Julie Butler, a 2003 Laguna College of Art and Design graduate, has been appointed the first full-time alumni relations coordinator.

Butler, who has worked on the college’s admissions team for two years, will now work with the college’s development and communications staff and career services.

Alumni are welcome to contact her at [email protected] to receive more information.
 

 

Fire Department Gains a Paramedic

 

Laguna Beach Firefighter Brent Buccola has recently completed the process of becoming certified as an Orange County paramedic, says a statement from the city manger.

 

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.