Personnel File

LCAD Revives Alumni Association

Julie Butler, a 2003 Laguna College of Art and Design graduate, has been appointed the first full-time alumni relations coordinator.

Butler, who has worked on the college’s admissions team for two years, will now work with the college’s development and communications staff and career services.

Alumni are welcome to contact her at [email protected] to receive more information.



Fire Department Gains a Paramedic

Laguna Beach Firefighter Brent Buccola has recently completed the process of becoming certified as an Orange County paramedic, says a statement from the city manger.