Personnel File

Rohl to Chair Museum Board

Laguna Beach resident Lou Rohl, a Laguna Art Museum trustee since 2004, succeeds Robert Hayden, III, who has served as chairman since 2009.

He and his wife Laura also support the Laguna College of Art and Design, Laguna Playhouse, Festival of Arts, and Oceana. Rohl mentors business students at California State University, Fullerton, and at Vistage International, a peer advisory group.

Hayden, a decade-long board member, also contributed research to the 2009 museum publication and exhibition “Roger Kuntz: The Shadow Between Representation and Abstraction,” and is currently working on a catalogue raisonné of the painter John McLaughlin.

Playhouse Adds New Board Members

Sheila Hennessey and Gregory Andrews have been appointed to the Laguna Beach Playhouse board, chair Paul Singarella says in a statement.

The 26 board members’ duties include participation on various committees, advocacy, wooing other supporters and a financial commitment.

Hennessey, a principal with the executive search firm Koya Leadership Partners, based in Newburyport, Mass., was looking to give back to the community. The playhouse was a draw in her decision to move to Laguna Beach, she said in a statement.

Andrews, a theater lover since high school, is a director of US Bank. He and his wife Ann live in Irvine. “My personal experience with the theatre in my teens made a huge contribution to my growth and development. I look forward to sharing that experience with the youth of Orange County through the Playhouse’s many programs,” said Andrews.

LCAD Grad Wins Board Appointment

André Thomas was appointed to a public engagement advisory board for the National Academy of Sciences Koshland Science Museum in Washington D.C.

Thomas is a 2017 graduate of LCAD’s master’s program in art of game design.

He called the appointment validation of LCAD’s MFA program.

He has developed award-winning games including one about learning calculus and another that teaches art history.