Personnel File

Playhouse’s New Leader is Familiar With the Job

Laguna Playhouse board members elected Paul Singarella to chair the 97-year-old organization, succeeding Joe Hanauer, who has filled the post for six years.

Singarella has been vice-chair for two years and co-chair for the past two, partnering with Hanauer over that span.

Singarella, a lawyer with Latham and Watkins, began championing the arts in high school, when he urged administrators to invest more in the arts.

Singarella played a role in the success of a recent gala that raised $600,000 for the theater and in recruiting a new executive director, six-time Tony Award winner Ellen Richard, says an announcement.

Hanauer, who became board chair when Laguna Playhouse was under financial pressure driven by the Great Recession, has helped the organization achieve financial stability, including a $1 million matching grant.

Others elected include Glenn Gray as treasurer and Terri Turner as secretary. Other board members include Toni Alexander, Gregory Andrews, Steven R. Chidester, Jamie Walters El-Erian, Ken Fischbeck, Hanauer, Cynthia Harriss, Sheila Hennessey, Ilona Martin (emeritus), Melinda Masson, Timothy D. Carlyle, Cody Engle, Otis Healy (emeritus), James Hale, Lisa Hale, Gary Jenkins, Greg and Barbara MacGillivray, Jared Mathis, Jim Mellor, Heidi Miller, Justin Myers, Tim Spangler, Nicholas Yrizarry, Artistic Director Ann Wareham and Richard.