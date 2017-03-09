Personnel Matters

Quantcast
Posted On 09 Mar 2017
New Doctors Lead South County Hospital

 

Dr. Kathleen Sullivan

Laguna Hills resident and anesthesiologist Kathleen Sullivan, M.D. is the new chief of staff at Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas Vovan, of Newport Beach, is the new vice chief of staff at the Laguna Hills hospital, which for the third consecutive year was named one of America’s 50 best hospitals by Healthgrades.

Sullivan completed an anesthesiology residency at Stanford University Hospital and her cardiac, research and anesthesiology fellowship also at UCLA Medical Center. Board certified in anesthesiology, she joined Saddleback in 1987, recently serving as vice chief of staff and chief of anesthesia.

Dr. Thomas Vovan

A native of Vietnam, Vovan did his internship and residency at UCLA/West Los Angeles VA. Board certified in internal medicine, he was a professor at UCI Medical Center and past president of the Asian American Medical Society.

Both doctors’ parents were also physicians.

 

