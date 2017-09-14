Pet Parade Soon Steps Off

A royal couple named Duke and Duchess currently make their home at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, where they arrived after the passing of their owner.

The Royal Pekingese-Chihuahuas don’t need a gilded carriage, a feather mattress, or too much attention; just a comfy sofa, and warm doggie bed to make them feel loved and wanted with a new owner.

The shelter, which houses other prospective pets, including cats and bunnies, is one of the recipients of the 21st annual Laguna Pet Parade & Chili Cook-Off, set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Tivoli Too, 777 Laguna Canyon Road.

Entries are welcome in both the pet and chili contests in the event sponsored by the Laguna Beach Board of Realtors.

Besides the shelter, proceeds benefit other animal welfare organizations including the Blue Bell Foundation, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Protecting Unwanted Pets, The Pet Rescue Center and the realtor’s charitable assistance fund.

Admission is $5 for adults and each pet contest entry; children under 16 are free.

Submitted by Rachelle Cano