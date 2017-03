Editor,

In Japan a mourning resident of Otsuchi placed a disconnected phone booth on the perch of a hill. The rotary phone inside serves pilgrims to this site a call on the wind to reach family members lost in the tsunami and nuclear disaster at Fukushima.

With more introspection our curation by jury (“Rethink Art,” Letters, March 2) would offer better design options than Superwoman from a comic book.

Les Miklosy, Laguna Beach