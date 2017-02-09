Pinewood Derby Rolls Again
The kindergarten-age Lion Cubs for the first time joined Laguna’s Cub Scout Pack 35 at the annual Pinewood Derby, which took place at the Laguna Presbyterian Church last week.
Scouts race small wood model cars that they have created with the help of their parents. The flag went up in 1955 on the first Cub Scout pinewood derby, where cars are powered by gravity run on a sloping track. The Lion Cubs are a new age-group now included in scouting.
Expect Construction Work on Some Village Streets
Traffic and parking along Coast Highway near Anita, Brooks and Calliope streets are likely to be impacted Monday, Feb. 13, and Friday, Feb. 17, due to street work, the city manager’s update reports.
A Caltrans contractor will be drilling in the street as part of the design of crosswalk improvements at these locations.
Citizen’s Academy Starts Up
The citizens academy Leadership Laguna, a free, five-week citizen awareness program for residents to learn about city operations and how to participate in civic affairs, will take place on Thursdays from 7 – 9 p.m. beginning on March 2.
Each session will cover aspects of local government, featuring an insider’s look with presentations from department leaders.
To apply, visit: lagunabeachcf.org/leadership-laguna.
Come, Craft at Nix
Visit the Nix Nature Center in the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park on Sunday, Feb. 26, to learn about Native American customs and make crafts.
Visit lagunacoast@ocparks.com for details or call 949-923-2235.
Community Foundation Earns Top Industry Rating
The Community Foundations National Standards Board recently awarded accreditation for philanthropic excellence to the Laguna Beach Community Foundation.
“This accreditation is a significant accomplishment that indicates LBCF demonstrates a commitment to transparency, quality, integrity and accountability as it carries out its mission,” Randy Royster, chair of the national standards board said, in a statement.
“Accreditation says our house is in order,” said Dan Pingaro, executive director of LBCF, which provides guidance to local charities and donors.
Get Out and Help the Cause
Volunteers are needed on Earth Day, April 22, at California’s State Parks including Crystal Cove, Doheny Beach, Huntington Beach, San Clemente Beach and in the Anza Borrego Desert. A full listing is available at calparks.org.
Trail and road repair, campground improvements, fence and boardwalk building, tree planting, and wildlife habitat restoration are just some of the projects planned to make a dent in an estimated $1 billion in overdue maintenance.
Volunteer registration opens Feb. 20 at calparks.org/earthday/ or 1-888-98-PARKS.
Assisteens Pitch In
The teenage Laguna Assisteens, part of Assistance League Laguna Beach, engage in their own philanthropic activities and earn community service credit.
Last October, they participated in the Down Syndrome Association of Orange County Buddy Walk held at Angel Stadium and staffed an exhibitor table to promote the league’s early intervention program for delayed developmental babies and their families.
Assisteens also prepared welcome bags and Christmas baskets for teens at the youth shelter in Laguna. They also displayed their creative talents in decorating the Assistance League Thrift Shop window with holiday-themed décor.
This week, the girls were to cook a chili dinner for residents of Friendship Shelter and plan to participate in the Patriot’s Day Parade in March.
Recruits are welcome. Call the Assistance League Laguna office at 949 494 6097 for more info.