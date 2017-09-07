By Plane, Train or Bus?

Editor:

Tuesday’s DACA announcement stirs up much more in people than what to do with 800,000 young dreamers. It provides yet another excuse to call for the deportation of 11 million immigrants, some of whom live and work in Laguna Beach.

I’m not a logistics expert, but I can add and subtract. That said, how do you deport millions of people? By bus or plane? Each one of those can only hold between 100 and 300 people. By train? Maybe each one can accommodate 1,000 or more.

Given the sheer volume of people involved, it will take years, maybe decades, to send everyone packing. I recognize it’s easy for people to say, “go home.” The problem is it’s virtually an impossible task to accomplish. We need to rethink this entire situation.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach