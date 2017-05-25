Quantcast
Playhouse Announces Youth Tribute Fund

Posted On 25 May 2017
Playhouse honorees and board members James and Suzanne Mellor.

To lure a younger audience, longtime Laguna Playhouse supporters created the eponymous Suzanne and James Mellor Laguna Playhouse Tribute Fund, which will provide free tickets to audience members 21 and under for select shows during the coming season.

The Mellors have raised more than $90,000 to launch the fund, providing an opportunity to bring nearly 5,000 young adults to Laguna Playhouse.

The local couple has supported Laguna Playhouse for more than two decades and serve on its board.

