Playhouse Women Host Lecture Event

The friendship of designers Tony Duquette and Elsie de Wolfe is portrayed in a duo of books, “The Walk to Elsie’s” and “The Walk From Elsie’s” written by Hutton Wilkinson and Manfred Kuhnert who will be hosted by the Laguna Playhouse Women in a lecture and book signing from 4:30- 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.

These works of historical fiction are based on the true story of Elsie de Wolfe, also known as Lady Mendl, a coveted interior designer of the 20th century. In Lady Mendl’s later years she introduces to the world, the budding stage and set designer Tony Duquette.

The event which also includes the Tony Duquette / Hutton Wilkinson Jewelry Boutique is open to the public. Tickets, $100 for members of the Playhouse Women and $125 for non-members include entry to event, appetizers, and cocktails. To RSVP contact [email protected] or call 949-497-2787 x224.