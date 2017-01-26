Police Arrest Driver Who Flees Collision

Conor Scott Simpson, 21, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of felony DUI and held for $100,000 bail after a collision in the 600 block of Diamond Street in the early hours of Thursday, Jan. 19, police said.

Simpson’s vehicle hit a structure and a gas line about 1:13 a.m. and he left the disabled vehicle, but was found at his home a block away, Sgt. Tim Kleiser said. His passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, he said.

No homes were evacuated during the gas leak, which was repaired an hour later by utility workers, Kleiser said.

Police Suspect Greeter in Theft

Laguna Beach police arrested Michael Minutoli, 58, the town’s self-appointed greeter and the subject of a documentary film, for suspicion of possessing stolen property and misdemeanor theft and vandalism Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Minutoli, who is homeless, often wears distinctive jackets, hats and gloves as he welcomes passersby. He favors a spot the corner of Brooks and Coast Highway under a sculpture of another town greeter, Eiler Larsen, and initially took up Larsen’s task downtown in 2011.

Managers of a local hotel where Minutoli had stayed reported at 1:17 p.m. that their guest had taken a cable box. Police detained Minutoli at a nearby convenience store, where he allegedly tried to hide the missing electronics that police recovered, Sgt. Tim Kleiser said.

Streetbeat

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Stolen vehicle. 500 block of Forest Ave. 4:30 p.m. A privately owned former military truck was discovered missing from a Big Bear storage lot and found by sheriff’s deputies in San Bernardino.

Burglary. 31500 block of Table Rock Dr. 5:17 p.m. A burglary that occurred a day earlier involved the loss of purses valued at $15,000.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Grand theft. 2200 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 9:48 a.m. Detectives are investigating the theft over the past five months of 16 computers valued at $35,000.

Fraud. 400 block of Hills Street. 11:29 a.m. An unauthorized $34 purchase was made on credit cards stolen in a car break-in overnight.

Burglary. Vista Del Sol. 1:47 p.m. A housekeeper reported a broken window and possible entry, but no losses in initial reports.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Sexual battery. 300 block of S. Coast Hwy. 8:41 a.m. A report about inappropriate physical contact that occurred Friday, Jan. 13, is under investigation.

Petty theft. 900 block of Glenneyre St. 12:39 p.m. Prescription sunglasses and a phone were taken from an unlocked vehicle.

Fraud. 2500 block of Temple Hills Dr. 2:20 p.m. Someone attempted to make $1,100 in purchases on unauthorized credit cards.

Brandish weapon. 200 block of Ocean Ave. 7:32 p.m. Joseph Craig Hogsten, 30, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of brandishing a weapon and making criminal threats and held for $50,000 bail. A bar bouncer told police he detained Hogsten, who allegedly had threatened him while holding a knife.

Friday, Jan. 20

Petty theft. 200 block of Ocean Ave. 12:54 a.m. A man reported the theft of his phone and wallet by two women pickpockets, one of whom bumped into the victim while the other took his valuables.

Traffic collision. Coast Hwy. 11:40 a.m. A malfunctioning traffic light may have played a role in a three-vehicle collision that resulted in injuries to one driver.

Traffic collision. PD. 6:43 p.m. A boulder fell on her parked vehicle in a city employee lot.

Traffic stop. 2500 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 11 p.m. Jordan Adam Obrien, 35, of Brea, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and held for $15,000 bail due to a prior offense.

Medical. 1700 block of S. Coast Hwy. 11:28 p.m. No arrests were made in a fight involving three people, though the case is under investigation. One person was taken to the hospital.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Traffic stop. Forest Ave. 2:26 a.m. A 29-year-old from San Diego was arrested for DUI.

Lifeguard rescue. 31100 block of Coast Hwy. 2:28 p.m. A Harbor Patrol boat rescued a swimmer at 3:06 p.m. in dangerous surf.

Traffic collision. Temple Hills Dr. 9:47 p.m. Two Laguna Beach residents escaped injury when a vehicle rolled over.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Traffic stop. 300 block of Thalia St. 1:21 a.m. A 25-year-old Laguna Beach man was cited for DUI.

Traffic collision. Laguna Canyon Rd. 4:53 a.m. A 24-year-old Huntington Park man was cited for DUI and an LASO warrant.