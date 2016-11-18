Police Cork an Art Walk Tradition

By Cassandra Reinhart, Special to the Independent

If life imitates art, Laguna Beach art gallery owners look like Evard Munch’s “The Scream.”

Art gallery owners are in an uproar after some were cited by undercover cops for providing alcohol without a license during the Thursday, Nov. 3, Art Walk. In total, seven local businesses were issued the misdemeanor citations. Laguna North Gallery, Salt Fine Art, La Botegga Gallery, Main Beach Fine Art, Poler, Nuance Home, and Townley Gallery were all cited, according to the police log.

The 15-year Art Walk tradition allows gallery owners to open their doors to the public in the evening hours on the first Thursday of the month where they introduce new exhibitions, often accompanied by music, nibbles and until now, free wine.

“I believe we were not given proper notice. Fifteen years of serving wine versus cracking down in one day? I don’t believe that was the right way to do it,” said Tamerin Kelly of De Ruis Fine Arts. “I believe it was done wrong.”

The citation saga started last month when police summoned the Art Walk board and its 38 participating member galleries to a presentation about a new theft alert system and a reminder of local ordinances regulating alcohol and obstructions to public sidewalks.

Afterwards, a summary of the meeting was issued to participating galleries.

Emir Bezdrob didn’t see the email and wasn’t at the meeting with police. Bezdrob served wine. Last Thursday night two plain-clothes police officers entered his gallery, La Botegga, and handed his wife a criminal misdemeanor citation.

“If you have permission for 15 years to serve wine, and suddenly the police or the city decides not to serve the wine, they should give us some kind of time to figure out what to do,” Bezdrob said. “I would obey.”

Usually sparsely attended and peaceful, Art Walk’s board meeting Wednesday, Nov. 9, was instead packed with angry gallery and business owners upset at receiving violations. One of the gallery owners cited by police, who asked not to be identified because she could face deportation as a result of the citation, was there with an attorney suggesting those cited band together to fight the charges.

Forest and Ocean Gallery owner Ludo Leideritz, who attended both meetings, said Art Walk’s email correspondence not to serve was hazy.

“The letter that went out after the meeting should have been very clear to the members saying don’t serve alcohol; that should have been the very first line in red, big letters,” Leideritz said.

Jessica Fry, director of Signature Gallery and Art Walk marketing coordinator, said the Art Walk board rejected a request from police to issue warnings to members over serving alcohol. “We said ‘no’ and that is their responsibility to warn all of the galleries,” said Fry, who claimed police also pledged to initially issue only warnings to raise awareness. “This as you can see, this was clearly not the case and they went after galleries with strong force and without warning,” Fry said.

The local officers working undercover on Art Walk were working with agents of the state Alcohol Beverage Control. “Letters were distributed to many of the businesses about a week or so prior,” said Laguna Beach Police Sergeant Tim Kleiser. “I don’t know which ones received the letters.”

Kleiser said the undercover officers are part of a downtown foot patrol, funded directly by the city, and that the enforcement began as a result of meetings with the Art Walk board over complaints that included drinking in public.

The misdemeanor charge carries up to a $1,000 fine or jail. The owners cited are slated for a Harbor Justice Center court appearance Dec. 22.

Laguna Beach Mayor Steve Dicterow said naturally the city supports all local businesses and wants them to not only abide by the law, but also understand it. “Clearly we want our police to enforce the laws and everyone to comply. On the other hand, we know Art Walk has been doing this right for a long time.

“If there was sudden enforcement without a heads up, that would be a surprise and I think we can do better,” Dicterow said.

The Art Walk board isn’t backing down. Fry said she has contacted state Assembly member Matthew Harper about amending recently enacted legislation that allows beauty salons and barber shops to pour beer or wine for patrons without charge. Fry wants the law to include art galleries, too.

But legislative action will come too late to help the businesses now confronting a looming court appearance.

And the crackdown is already having an impact on Art Walk, with several members seeking to cancel their membership and expressing concern the restrictions will hurt the event’s popularity, Fry said.

Bezdrob said in the end it’s not all about the wine. It’s about supporting, not hindering, the art scene in Laguna. “It’s one more nail in the coffin for the artwork initiative. The city is killing itself.”