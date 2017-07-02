Police Fire on Suspected Car Thief

A suspected car thief, cornered by police in a the backyard of a home after fleeing from an officer who shot at the stolen vehicle, surrendered without incident Sunday evening, police said.

Police had yet to release the identity of the suspect, described as a 55-year-old Redlands resident who was behind the wheel of a car stolen in Palm Springs the day before, according to Sgt. Jim Cota. No one was injured in the shooting, a statement says.

The officer who fired on the fleeing vehicle was “trying to neutralize a threat” as the motorist drove his vehicle between two police cruisers after making a u-turn on the dead-end of Thalia Street near the water, Cota said.

The round struck the vehicle, said Cota, who had yet to interview the officer involved in the shooting. “Fearing for his own safety and his partners; I’d be a little freaked out too,” he said.

A woman passenger either jumped or was pushed from the car in the 100 block of Thalia, Cota said, before the suspected car thief threaded his way between the cruisers and made his getaway.

He did not get far. The suspected car thief abandoned the vehicle in the 600 block of Cuprien Way, a small lane off of Thalia Street, and then ran through yards and jumped fences in the hilly neighborhood north of the high school. Exhausted after the nearly half-mile foot pursuit, he was found in the backyard of a home on Glomstad Lane and surrendered to police, Cota said.

“I was enjoying a relaxing Sunday afternoon on my deck when I was jolted by the arrival of five police SUVs barreling down my quiet cul de sac,” resident Rosemary McDonald wrote in a post on Nextdoor, the social media site. “Two policemen on foot with guns drawn asked if I had seen any suspicious persons. They were accompanied by a K-9 unit and a police helicopter hovering overhead that provided via loudspeaker a description of the suspect and asked anyone in the area who saw this person to immediately call 911. Needless to say, I am grateful it was resolved.”

The suspect has an extensive criminal history, though Cota declined to describe the nature of his previous arrests. Neither a weapon nor contraband was found in the vehicle, he said, but police intend to search the area in daylight to see if anything was jettisoned during the foot pursuit.

An Anaheim police department helicopter assisted with the call as did sheriff’s deputies and Newport Beach police, says a police statement.