Police Prep for Political Rally

Police again plan to bolster their resources by drawing on law enforcement from neighboring communities and mounted police on horses to ensure they contain a political rally planned for 7 to 10 p.m. on Main Beach Sunday, Oct. 22.

Onward America, Truth and Justice for Men of Benghazi, is led by Johnny Benitez of Lake Forest, Sgt. Jim Cota said.

From 40 to 70 people have signaled their intent to participate and another 230 expressed interest, Cota said.

Police don’t anticipate a replay of August’s Benitez-organized rally and its huge influx of counter-protestors, but may close the beach boardwalk and north entry depending on the crowd size, Cota said.

Monday, Oct. 9

Welfare check. 600 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane. 12:21 p.m. A man in possession of a switchblade was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Traffic collision. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 12:53 p.m. A woman was injured in a one-car collision.

Hit and run. S. Coast Hwy. 1:29 p.m. hit two vehicles and fled. Rachel Ann Judd, 21, of Utah, was arrested for suspicion of hit and run and DUI.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Burglary. 100 block of McKnight Dr. 12:35 p.m. Thieves struck a second home on the street in as many weeks.

Vehicle burglary. 200 block of Cypress Dr. 12:54 p.m. Thieves pried a car lock to steal two speakers, a camera and $4,000 in DJ equipment.

License plate reader. 17-03919. Coast Hwy. 2:09 p.m. Golponeh Nikbakhsian, 35, of Upland, was arrested for a $100,000 felony warrant.

DUI. 700 block of Balboa Ave. 4 p.m. A 45-year-old Laguna Beach woman was cited for DUI after colliding with a light pole.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Pedestrian stop. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 3:11 a.m. Stephanie Koivuniemi, 39, without a permanent address, was arrested for a trespassing warrant.

Traffic collision. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 5:19 p.m. Passengers were transported for medical treatment after a two-car collision resulted in minor damage to the vehicles and forced a 30-minute road closure.

Medical. 2300 Temple Hills Dr. 5:49 p.m. A resident who fell 50 feet down a hillside and could not stand was hoisted by helicopter and transported for medical treatment.

DUI. Ledroit Street. 8:31 p.m. James Bayard, 61, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and hit and run after a witness reported that a vehicle fled from the scene of a collision. Bail was set at $10,000.

Traffic stop. Boat Canyon Dr. 9:43 p.m. John Mo Kang, 45, of Irvine, was arrested for a $30,000 Cerritos warrant over harassment.

Traffic stop. Woodland Dr. 10:26 p.m. A 25-year-old Lake Forest man was cited for DUI.

Friday, Oct. 13

Pedestrian stop. Beach St. 1:27 a.m. A 26-year-old Long Beach man was arrested for a misdemeanor drug warrant.

Traffic stop. Oak Street. 3:35 p.m. A 19-year-old Maryland woman was cited for DUI.

Theft. 700 block of S. Coast Hwy. 11:12 a.m. A 67-year-old San Diego woman was cited for shoplifting after a store employee called police and followed the individual on foot. A candle and clothing worth $172 was recovered.

Vehicle burglary. 600 block of Loretta Drive. 4:56 p.m. Disney ears and other items valued at $24 were taken from a locked vehicle.

Remote rescue. Alta Laguna. 5:52 p.m. Firefighters extricated an injured cyclist who fell near the Rocket Trail.

Traffic stop. Beverly St. 10:33 p.m. My Van Le, 36, of Westminster resident was cited for DUI and held without bail due to a probation violation.

Pedestrian stop. Hillcrest Dr. 11:15 p.m. Two boys, a 16-year-old from Laguna Beach and 17-year-old from Mission Viejo, were detained for curfew violations.

Traffic stop. Wesley Drive. 11:37 p.m. A Ladera Ranch man, 54, was cited for DUI.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Pedestrian stop. Wilson St. 9:41 p.m. A Laguna Beach youth, 17, was detained for a curfew violation.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Traffic stop. Montage Resort Dr. 1:35 p.m. A 26-year-old Los Angeles resident was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. Montage Resort Dr. 4:26 a.m. Manuel Robert Castro, 38, Cuday, was arrested for a warrant for vehicle code violations.

Monday, Oct. 16

Traffic stop. N. Coast Highway. 2:21 a.m. Jason Ronald Kell, 47, of Corona, and Kathrine Anne Hark, 27, of Springs Valley, were both arrested for outstanding warrants.

Suspicious. 600 block of Park Ave. 5:35 a.m. Heather Lynn Gould, 40, of San Clemente, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.