Poncho Sanchez Returns with Latin Jazz Band

Posted On 17 Aug 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Drummer Poncho Sanchez

The Festival of Arts’ concerts conclude with a 1 p.m. performance by drummer Poncho Sanchez and his Latin Jazz Band on Saturday, Aug. 19.

As a band leader and a sideman, Sanchez has banged out a fiery stew of straight-ahead jazz and melodies and rhythms from Latin American sources.

The show is free with festival admission.

A sample of the bites planned for a new food and wine fest.

New Food Fest Debuts in Newport

Tickets are still available to this weekend’s Pacific Wine and Food Classic at the Newport Dunes in Newport Beach.

The event hosted by Food Network star Simon Majumdar takes place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20, from 2-5 p.m., 1131 Back Bay Dr. It will feature food from the region’s chefs, pours from winemakers and hand crafted cocktails.

Single-day tickets are $150 for general admission, $200 for VIP. Take $50 off any ticket using code 50. Visit pacificwineandfood.com.

 

 

