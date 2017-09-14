Pool Supply Owner Plans His Exit

Dennis Mattes, the 30-year-owner of Laguna Pool Supply, intends to close his Coast Highway retail shop by Sept. 30 even though he intends to continue providing weekly pool service to his many local customers.

“He’s one in a million,” said Nikole Guzman, who befriended Mattes over their shared love for Harley motorcycles. Since June, Guzman has helped operate the store while Mattes and a crew of three others continue to clean and chlorinate pools and spas and rebuild and repair the gear that keeps water circulating.

Mattes, of San Juan Capistrano, expects to continue residential service through his Riviera Pool an Spa for two years, Guzman said. “A whole bunch of people are going to be bummed, as he’s been the only game in about 10-15 miles of Laguna Beach,” she said.

The store, open weekdays 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be selling out its gear and pool toys, Guzman said