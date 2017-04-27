Prison Psychiatrist Shares Life Experiences

Local author Dr. Edward Kaufman will discuss ‘Tales of a Prison Psychiatrist: 50 Years of Criminalization of the Mentally Ill and Addicted,” at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 S. Coast Highway.

Using the stories of mentally ill and addicted patients and inmates alongside those of judges and mental health professionals, Dr. Kaufman describes the 50-year arc of their treatment from within the criminal justice system to homeless shelters to elite private centers.

Dr. Kaufman is on the clinical advisory board of Laguna’s Friendship Shelter and is the former director of education and chief of the drug and alcohol treatment program at UC Irvine’s Department of Psychiatry.

Master of Characters Develops 14 New Ones

Author Richard Bausch will sign and discuss his latest collection of short stories, “Living in the Weather of the World” at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 S. Coast Highway, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

From the prize-winning novelist comes 14 tales that illuminate the darkest corners of human experience, from familial and marital estrangement to the violence of suicide and despair. “Considered one of our living masters of fiction, this current collection of 14 stories from Bausch demonstrates his lightning-quick ability to develop complex, unique characters and situations,” says Kirkus Reviews.

The author of 12 novels and eight short-story volumes, Bausch is is currently a professor of English at Chapman University.