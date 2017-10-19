Pro Players Compete on Local Courts

Laguna Beach tennis guru Rick Conkey presents Laguna Legends Against the World, a pro tennis exhibition match, taking place Friday, Oct. 20, at Laguna Beach High School tennis court. Matches begin at 3 p.m.

Conkey, who coaches both boys’ and girls’ tennis teams at LBHS, hopes to reignite local interest in the sport with Friday’s exhibition. Local pros Tim Kpulun and Parris Todd will each face elite local competitors in singles.

Former ATP Tour pro Kpulun, 34, began playing tennis at 8. Born in Sierra Leone, Kpulun assists Conkey with coaching duties at the high school.

Todd, 19, first picked up a tennis racket at age 5. Now a WTA tour pro, Todd joined the professional tennis team Orange County Breakers as an alternate at age 14.