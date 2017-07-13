Producer Screens Peace Film for Rotary
Film producer Pete Allman, whose credits include controversial films such as “Brando Unauthorized,” is passionate about his latest subject: peace.
He’s showing the 19-minute version of “Winds Of Freedom” at 11:45 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Hotel Laguna to Rotary Club members.
The film shows how music, graphics and video can educate people for peace, says a statement from partner Alex Ayzin, who defected 37 years ago from the Soviet Union. ”We must realize how dangerous the conflicts are in the world. There can not be a nuclear war ever,” states Allman.
Info: windsoffreedom.org
Planners Review Tweaks to Downtown Specific Plan
City staff will present draft amendments to the Downtown Specific Plan for discussion during the regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission on Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 505 Forest Ave.
The focus will be on consultant MIG’s recommended revisions to policies on housing. The staff report will available on the city’s website prior to the meeting, says a statement from planner Wendy Jung.
Other meetings this year will review other sections of the land use plan, she said.
For more info, contact Jung at 949 497-0321.
Hoops Players Laying Up Elsewhere
Basketball players will need to find an alternate place to shoot hoops while the Main Beach courts are resurfaced next week, Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21, says a recreation department announcement.
Irvine Bowl tennis players relocated earlier this week as well due to routine maintenance and court resurfacing.
GOP Calls for City Council Candidates
Emil Monda, president of the Laguna Beach GOP, invites all Republicans, independents and libertarians to attend the group’s Wednesday, July 19, meeting.
A social hour precedes the 6 p.m. meeting at Mozambique, 1740 S Coast Highway. RSVP to [email protected].
Housing Scarcity Loosens Rules on Second Units
A joint community workshop with members of the city’s Planning Commission and housing committees will review preliminary recommendations and public input over revising city codes on second units. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, in the City Council Chambers, 505 Forest Ave.
The revision is required to bring city rules into compliance with a newly enacted state law, intended to spur development of second units to provide affordable housing within neighborhoods.
The law also addresses development barriers related to parking requirements, waiver of water and sewage connection fees, and exceptions for fire sprinkler requirements when they are not required for the primary residence.
Tip a Cop and Help Special Olympics
Patrons at Ruby’s Diner in Laguna Beach should expect unusual specials on the premises this Saturday, July 15, including a mini jail, fingerprinting, a police vehicle and face painting.
Even without a crime in progress, police in uniform, though off-duty, will take over serving duties from 2 to 5 p.m. at 30622 S. Coast Highway, encouraging tips that benefit Special Olympics.