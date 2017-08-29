Property Manager Suspected in Client Burglary

In one of the largest home burglaries in Laguna Beach in years, a property manager was arrested for allegedly breaking into a vacation home of a client and stealing jewelry valued at $765,912, police said.

Detectives are currently conducting follow-up inquiries at other residences managed by the suspect to see if there are any connections to other crimes, said Sgt. Jim Cota, who declined to name the suspect’s employer, a management company that oversees several properties.

A burglary in the 32000 block of Coast Highway was reported by property manager Raul Enrique Aguilera on Aug. 15, said Cota, who did not say why Aguilera became a suspect in the inquiry. The point of entry in the vacant second home was a broken window, he said.

Within days, the investigation led detectives to an unspecified pawn shop in Orange County where authorities seized some of the stolen property as evidence, Cota said. Last Wednesday, Aug. 23, eight days after the break-in was reported, detectives served a search warrant at Aguilera’s residence in Tustin and located additional stolen property and jewelry in the theft, said Cota, who declined to describe the stolen jewelry.

Aguilera, 36, was arrested at his home and booked into Orange County Jail, where he is being held for $765,912 bail, police said.

Orange County Superior Court records show Aguilera pled guilty to illegally possessing a firearm in 2007 and to sales and possession of a controlled substance in 2000.

Photo: Raul Aguilera

DUI Checkpoint Results in Five Arrests

Police reported arresting five drivers as a result of a checkpoint near Aliso Beach late Saturday and early Sunday, Aug. 25 and 27.

More than 1,800 vehicles passed through and checkpoint and five suspected DUI drivers arrested. Another four drivers received citations for operating an unlicensed vehicle or driving with a revoked license, Lt. Tim Kleiser said in a statement.

Streetbeat

Monday, Aug. 21

Stolen vehicle. Coast Hwy at West St. 1:52 p.m. An owner that discovered damage to a vehicle also found evidence of an attempted auto theft, with a door lock and ignition drilled out.

Traffic collision. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 2:48 p.m. A female driver complained of left-side numbness.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Occupied vehicle. Cliff Drive. 2:02 a.m. Walter Bayard, 36, of Placentia, was arrested for three outstanding warrants.

Grand theft. 31800 Coast Hwy. 8:28 a.m. A tool box was discovered unlocked and its contents, valued at $2,000, taken.

Battery. 100 block of Coast Hwy. 10:10 a.m. Richard Daniel Losey, 56, of Ohio, was arrested for suspicion of slugging a demonstrator. Bail was set at $50,000.

Theft. 400 block of N. Coast Hwy. 5:36 p.m. A tablet computer was taken from a room. There were no signs of forced entry.

DUI. Laguna Canyon Road. 11:58 p.m. A 20-year-old Huntington Beach man was cited for DUI.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Pedestrian stop. 500 block of Coast Hwy. 3:23 a.m. Kenneth Rae Bayless, 52, of Dana Point, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Burglary. 300 block of Cozumel. 7:43 p.m. A piece of china is broken and dental molds are missing.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Stolen vehicle. 500 block of Bluebird Canyon Drive. 1:49 p.m. A white Honda Civic was stolen.

Friday, Aug. 25

Traffic stop. 200 block of Oak St. 12:41 a.m. A 34-year-old Sherman Oaks man was arrested for DUI.

Petty theft. Acapulco. 8:34 a.m. A vehicle in a driveway was broken into; a wallet and phone valued at $850 were stolen.

Stolen vehicle. 2800 Ridge Drive. 8:43 a.m. A black 2009 Mercedes was last seen in the driveway with the key fob in the cup holder and was detected outbound at 3:44 a.m.

Stolen vehicle. 3100 block Bern Drive. 9:14 a.m. A black Porsche Cayenne, unlocked and with the keys in the vehicle according to the police log, was seen outbound at 3:44 a.m. The owner last saw the car at 5:30 p.m. the night before.

Vehicle burglary. 900 block of Tia Juana St. 1 p.m. A coin purse and its contents valued at $95 was taken sometime between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Burglary. 400 block of Dartmoor St. 3:25 p.m. Details are incomplete, but the loss included a $3,000 television.

Traffic stop. 200 block of Brooks St. 9:40 p.m. A 22-year-old Laguna Niguel man was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. 300 block of Cliff Dr. 11:32 p.m. A 27-year-old Canyon Country woman was cited for DUI.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Traffic stop. 200 block of Forest Ave. 1:46 a.m. A 21-year-old Lake Forest man was cited for DUI.

Domestic violence. 700 block of Temple Hills Dr. 1:59 a.m. A 55-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested for suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence after he allegedly hit his female partner.

Stolen vehicle. 2700 block of Victoria Dr. 5:39 a.m. The car owned by a couple, who say they left it on Victoria Drive, was located in the 2000 block of Catalina.

Vehicle burglary. 300 block of Cypress Dr. 9:52 a.m. Phone, hardhats and shoes valued at $500 were taken.

Grand theft. 1000 block of Madison Place. A tenant took TVs and couches among other items.

Vehicle burglary. 300 block of Cypress Dr. 10:46 a.m. Losses of $400 were reported.

Burglary. 2400 block of Kilo Way. 12:49 p.m. Two bikes valued at $800 were taken from an unlocked garage.

Domestic violence. Catalina St. 6:55 p.m. Elizabeth Lisa Fedele, 53, of Laguna Beach, who initially fled from the scene, was arrested for suspicion of felony domestic violence on her partner, who suffered cuts and scratches to his face and body. Bail was set at $50,000. David Mark Crossno, 51, of Laguna Beach, was also taken into custody for allegedly violating a restraining order.

Robbery. 100 block of N. Coast Hwy. 8:49 p.m. Details were unavailable about a strong-arm robbery of vaping products that involved teens wearing football shirts.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Traffic stop. 200 block of Cleo St. 2:48 a.m. A 23-year-old San Bernardino man was cited for DUI.