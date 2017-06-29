Racer Steps into Hall of Fame

Longtime Laguna Beach resident and Nine Racing team owner Steve Lewis will be inducted into the United States Auto Club Hall of Fame.

Lewis, who joins a class of 12 inductees, successfully raced midget cars, earning 133 USAC national event wins and 10 championship titles as a team owner. USAC’s headquarters are located in Speedway, Ind., though its Hall of Fame lacks separate location.

In 2012, Lewis sold the Performance Racing industry trade show and magazine after 30 years to Specialty Equipment Market Association. His son Michael, carries on the family business as a member of the K-PAX Racing team competing in the Pirelli World Challenge.

Lewis will be part of the sixth Hall of Fame class. He and the others will participate in the induction ceremony at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Ind., July 20, as part of the annual Rich Vogler Classic Silver Crown race.