Radio Station Stays on the Air Despite Power Loss

Editor,

Tyler Russell here, founder of your friendly, neighborhood radio station KX 93.5.

I want to say thank you to the City of Laguna Beach, The Laguna Beach Police Department and our listeners for relying on us during the storms a couple weeks ago.

When power went out in most parts of town we were operating on backup batteries and a generator (previously funded by a grant from the city), updating residents with information on the weather, road conditions and hazards. A crucial part of our mission is to provide instantaneous, potentially life-saving information during a disaster and I’m happy to report that our equipment worked perfectly when put to the test. As a reminder, if you don’t have a crank-operated radio in your home, please do purchase one and tune into 93.5 FM to receive updates during a critical situation.

If you haven’t listened to our station in a while (or maybe you swear by your satellite radio), then give us a shot. We feature tons of local and independent bands, hourly news, surf reports, local traffic reports, dozens of community-hosted shows ranging in genre from jazz to bluegrass, and, of course, “Jason Sings the Police Blotter.”

It’s uncommon to have a radio station that broadcasts exclusively to a town of 24,000 people and it’s important that we receive local support to continue to flourish. If you can’t pick us up on 93.5 FM where you are in town, then download our iPhone or Android app or listen at www.KX935.com.

As Lynette Brasfield put it in her Stu News editorial last month, “It’s a rare and wonderful thing for a community as small as ours to have a radio station so dedicated to its residents. KX 93.5 FM truly represents the spirit of Laguna.”

Tyler Russell, Laguna Beach