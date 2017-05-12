Raising the El Toro Flag to Rally Resistance

The planes are now constant over Laguna. Thanks to NextGen, the FAA’s realignment of the airspace over the U.S., flight paths have been changed to save fuel, decrease time in the air and make the air space safer. What they didn’t do was take into account what realigning the space would do to the communities under the new flight paths.

Laguna has been hit very hard with this change. The planes start leaving John Wayne at 7 a.m. and by 7:02 they are over South Laguna. The next one hits at 7:04 – every two to four minutes until the overnight-parked planes are all on their way about 8 a.m. But this constant trail of planes doesn’t end then or with the curfew at 10 p.m. Thanks to this new realignment we are now getting LAX flights that take over the JWA airspace when it shuts down for the night.

But that’s not the real issue. The new flight track is allowing flights to cross over Laguna at altitudes that are considerably lower than previously. We have tracked flights at 7,000 ft. from JWA and 3,000 ft from LAX. Imagine what that noise means, what the particulate pollution means?

If you are one of the thousands of residents who are now besieged and bothered by these planes, please attend a regional community forum with Supervisors Lisa Bartlett and Todd Spitzer. The meeting is Monday, May 15, at Laguna Niguel City Hall on Crown Valley at 6 p.m.

John Wayne Noise will also attend to explain what is happening and what you can do about it. Citizens for No Plane Noise will also be there to help you navigate the complaint process.

Citizens for No Plane Noise is a group of residents who came together to see what can be done collectively about the low flying, frequent airplanes. Go to NoPlaneNoise.us to see how to file complaints in the way that legislators and the FAA will take notice. There are sample letters and addresses.

Just like with the El Toro airport, we are hoping a grass roots groundswell will accomplish what we all want: planes flying over the ocean and crossing land at higher altitude to minimize noise and pollution. With your help we can do it! See you at the May 15 meeting.

Michele Monda, Laguna Beach