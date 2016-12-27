Ranch Resort’s Rebirth

By Cassandra Reinhart | Special to the LB Indy

If you’ve ever wondered what the summer of 1969 was like in beach cottage number nine at Crystal Cove, Mark Christy can tell you. Better yet, he wants you to feel it.

Memories of summers spent there as a boy were the inspiration for Christy’s three-year, mega-revamp of the Ranch Resort in Laguna Beach, a sprawling 84-acre resort property that includes a 9-hole golf course all tucked deeply inside Aliso Canyon.

“This was a Laguna secret,” Christy said. “There are people, a lot of them, saying I have been here 25 years and I have never been back here.”

Christy is changing that. On December 18, the Ranch held its grand re-opening. Hundreds of guests were ushered in through the grand new entrance at the Ranch House, a space that has been completely opened up and includes the new Harvest Restaurant and bar.

The resort’s ballroom space has been fully revitalized, now making it the only ballroom in Laguna Beach with natural light.

Guests snacked on hors d’oeuvres and sipped drinks, surrounded by sweeping canyon views and lush golf course greens on the new exterior patio and deck off the ballroom.

“We have added the 3,000 square foot Sycamore Spa with four treatment rooms and a great fitness center to round out the resort experience,” said Jim Tolbert, Ranch director of sales and marketing. “Every building, including every guest room, was completely remodeled.”

The road to remodeling has been a rough one for Christy and his group of silent partners. Laguna Beach resident Mark Fudge, whose historic Halliburton House perches high above the Ranch Property, put up a fight to the renovations by suing the city and the California Coastal Commission over their approval of the project.

Fudge alleged the property’s permit approvals were out of compliance with state and coastal environmental protection laws. Coastal staff reviewed the claims, and eventually found the project was consistent with the California Environmental Quality Act. The lawsuits were eventually dismissed.

“Most importantly, the local community has been hugely supportive during the process and we have enjoyed their encouragement and approval of all the changes we have made,” Tolbert said.

The Ranch sits on property that is rich with Laguna Beach history. Originally a 152-acre piece of land homesteaded by George Thurston in the late 1870s, it was purchased in 1950 and established as a 9-hole golf course. In the 1960s new owners added the resort. Christy remembers coming here many years ago, when Ben and Violet Brown owned the resort and restaurant.

“When I was a kid this was the place,” Christy said. “If I got straight A’s on a report card, we would celebrate at Ben Brown’s. My dad got a promotion? We are going to Ben Brown’s.”

As an homage, the golf course is named for Brown.

“My dad taught me to play golf out here, I taught my son how to play golf here. I met Hobie Alter out here and I used to spend some incredible days with him,” Christy said.

Guests to the rejuvenated Ranch will notice a new fitness center, and they can lounge in warm canyon breezes next to a 1960s Palm Springs-esq pool with a palapa bar.

The golf course runs on a recycled water irrigation program, and a Coastal Commission-stipulated trail system to Aliso Beach lazily meanders throughout the property. The Ranch’s 97 guest rooms were all remodeled and evoke the feeling of Christy’s childhood memories of a California summer at the beach: casual elegance meets cottage chic.

“We were looking for something more experiential. I don’t think that of the front-runner hotels here, that they were properly conveying the Laguna I knew when I grew up,” said Christy

Tolbert says the revamp is already getting raves on popular travel sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp. For Christy, the remodel is more than a construction project—it’s a restoration of Laguna soul.

“I can’t sing and I can’t dance, so this is my artistic expression,” Christy said. “And it was here. The place was always here.”